This $15 Lunchbox May Be the Perfect Amazon Prime Day Impulse Purchase

Lunchboxes are great for bringing leftovers to work for lunch the next day, but with so many sizes and styles to choose from, it can be helpful to get a good suggestion. This two-tier Bentgo lunchbox checks off a bunch of things on the lunchbox wishlist, such as portability, spaciousness and microwave safety. Originally $30, this lunchbox is now just $15 during Amazon Prime Day.

I have this lunchbox in purple, and it's my go-to for storing an assortment of foods that make up a great lunch. You can fit a small salad with cut-up fruit in the divided top compartment, and a small portion of pasta in the bottom compartment. Between the two compartments is a three-piece utensil set, and the entire lunchbox is held together with a sealing strap, so no liquids can escape. And you can eat a feel-good lunch while feeling good about your purchase: Bentgo is a supporter of nonprofit Feed the Children and has donated more than $200,000 toward the cause since 2017.