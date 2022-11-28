Live: Best Cyber Monday Deals Live: Cyber Monday TV Deals Tech Fails of 2022 Deals Under $10 Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Streaming Deals on Cyber Monday Cyber Monday Video Game Deals
These Cyber Monday Google Store Deals End Soon: Save on Pixel, Nest, Fitbit and More

Google has marked down everything from Pixel phones to Chromecast streamers, but the deals won't last much longer.
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cyber Monday is almost over, which means this is your last chance to cash in on these Black Friday-like savings from the Google Store

Whether you're looking for a phone, a smart doorbell, a new Wi-Fi router, a smartwatch or a set of wireless earbuds, Google has you covered with deals across its hardware line, including the new Pixel 7 smartphone and various Fitbits. But time is running out: Tonight is the last chance to take advantage of these discounts, so now's your chance to get a deal on a holiday gift or something for yourself. 

We've highlighted a few of the best Cyber Monday deals from the Google Store below, but be sure to check out the entire sale selection. Note that prices were accurate at the time of publication, but pricing and availability is subject to change without notice.

Pixel 6A: $299 - Save $150

If you're looking for the best value smartphone during this Black Friday shopping season, look no further than the Pixel 6A at this price. It offers an incredible camera, great battery life and so much more.

Nest Hub (2nd gen): $50 - Save $50

The second-gen Nest Hub smart display has a 7-inch display that lets you stream content, look up recipes, video chat with friends and loved ones, and more. It also has Google Assistant integrated so you can check the weather, set reminders, control compatible smart home devices and everything else you use Assistant for throughout the day.

Chromecast with Google TV: $20 - Save $10

With the Chromecast with Google TV, you can get all of your entertainment from one place, whether you want to watch Andor on Disney Plus, catch any of the World Cup games or play your favorite games. If you're good with the HD version, it's currently only $20, but you can pay $40 for the 4K Chromecast.

Pixel Buds A-Series: $64 - Save $35

Whether you're streaming music, videos and audiobooks or taking a call while on the go, the A-Series make for a solid earbud option. They're sweat- and water-resistant, which is good for when you're working out or the weather turns rough. These earbuds also deliver up to five hours of listening time, making a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

Fitbit Sense 2: $200 - Save $100

Fitbit's latest advanced health and fitness smartwatch has more streamlined software than its predecessor and a physical navigation button that simplifies use.  

More deals at the Google Store:

