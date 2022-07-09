The Simpsons Arcade Machine Is $200 Off Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

One of the all-time arcade classics from the '90s has a sweet deal ahead of Prime Day. Arcade1Up's 3/4-scale recreation of The Simpsons arcade machine is . For $500, you get the 30th edition The Simpsons arcade machine, which comes with two games and a matching stool.

The Simpsons arcade machine comes with the classic brawler developed by Konami, complete with four sets of full-sized controls for Homer, Bart, Lisa, and Marge players. The beat 'em up displays on a 17-inch LCD screen, accompanied by a light-up marquee. In addition to the arcade machine and stool, it also comes with an 18"x24" tin sign featuring the arcade game's art.

Now, while you're buying this arcade machine for The Simpsons beat 'em up game, its bowling counterpart is no slouch of a bonus. It's a fun bowling game, which is helped by this 3/4-scale cabinet's inclusion of a trackball.