Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Wayfair Way Day DealsNew Cars That Qualify for EV Tax CreditT-Mobile's New 'Go5G' OptionsAll About OTC Hearing AidsTop Meal Delivery Services, TestedBest Savings AccountsGo Solar With Top InstallersBest Internet Providers
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

The Original Hydrow Rower Is Discounted by $250 Right Now

Take your fitness routine to the next level and save a little cash when you grab the Hydrow Rower at a discount.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Hydrow Rower is displayed against a blue background.
Hydrow/CNET

Many of us are investing in our own fitness equipment for personalized home gyms, and if you're looking for something that can give you a full body workout, rowing machines are a great choice. Right now you can save $250 on the original Hydrow Rower when you use promo code APRIL250 at checkout. The Hydro Rower typically goes for $2,495 these days, which is admittedly expensive, but that price drops down to $2,245 with the discount, bringing that price down for those who really want a rowing machine for their home gym. This offer is available now through April 25. 

See at Hydrow

The Hydrow is our pick for the best luxury rowing machine you can buy thanks to the smooth stride it offers and how easy it is to use. It also comes equipped with a 22-inch touchscreen and over 4,000 workouts, including rowing, yoga, strength and circuit training -- though you will have to purchase an all-access membership, which costs $44 a month ($528 per year). But that price does allow you to make multiple profiles for anyone in the home. The machine itself is low-impact, and the company claims that just 20 minutes will use 86% of your major muscle groups. If you've been considering splurging on a high-quality rowing machine you can use whenever you want, this is a pretty good deal. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image