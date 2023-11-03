The Original Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to $695 at Woot

Sure, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 might be here but it doesn't offer all that much that you can't get from the original Apple Watch Ultra. And if you buy the first-gen model you'll save some money, too. So really, why pay more?

Ordering an Apple Watch Ultra from Woot today will cost you just $695. That's around $100 less than you'd have to pay to get the updated model and you still get to pick from a handful of different band styles and colors, too. Just remember that Woot's sales are often limited in quantity which means you risk missing out if you delay that order too long.

This isn't quite the lowest price that we've seen the Apple Watch Ultra hit -- it fell to $629 at Best Buy in one style before selling out, and is still available with the orange Alpine Loop for $660 at Target -- but the Woot sale allows you to pick up up the Ocean Band-equipped Apple Watch Ultra which is not currently discounted elsewhere plus some other styles. Since Apple Watch Ultra bands costs the best part of $100 on their own, it's cheaper to go the Woot route if the retailer has the style you're after. It's unlikely that retailers will be able to get more units of the original Apple Watch once they sell out, so you don't have long to make the most of these deals.

And that's a shame, because the Apple Watch Ultra is still a great watch. It comes with a large, 49mm case, a tough titanium construction, an Action button for quickly launching apps and workouts, and a dual-frequency GPS that offers improved tracking accuracy. Voice calls get a boost with this watch as well, as there are extra microphones included in the build. And unlike other models, this Apple Watch includes LTE connectivity by default.

As well as a bigger screen, the always-on OLED display is twice as bright as the one found in the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has an extra-long 36-hour battery life (or even longer in low power mode).

While this watch is designed with athletes in mind, coming with a ton of sensors and safety features, there are plenty of upgrades that make this watch a compelling choice for the average person, too.

