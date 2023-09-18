Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: A Rugged Watch Comparison
Apple's rugged smartwatch gets a few useful updates over the original.
Apple debuted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($799, £799, AU$1,399) at the company's "Wonderlust" event. The rugged new watch replaces last year's Apple Watch Ultra.
While the new Ultra looks similar to the original, there are a number of improvements inside the watch that are worth noting. The Ultra 2 has a 3,000-nit screen, which should be noticeably brighter than the original Ultra's 2,000-nit display. The Ultra 2 also includes the new Double Tap gesture, which lets you activate certain controls by tapping your thumb and index finger together without touching the watch's screen.
Otherwise this year's Ultra includes many of the same features as the first. This includes a new Night mode that will be on a Wayfinder watch face, which uses an ambient light sensor to activate. Both watches also continue to have an estimated 36-hour battery life.
To see the differences between the original Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, we've outlined each watch's specs in the below chart.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Shape
|Square
|Square
|Watch size
|49mm
|49mm
|Materials, finishes
|Titanium
|Titanium
|Display size, resolution
|1.91-inch, 502x410-pixel OLED
|1.91-inch, 502x410-pixel OLED
|Dimensions
|44x49x14.4 mm
|49x44x14.4mm
|Weight
|61.4g
|61.3g
|Colors
|Natural titanium
|Natural titanium
|Always On
|Yes
|Yes
|Interchangable bands
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes (L1 and L5)
|Yes
|Automatic workout detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Yes
|Altimeter
|Yes (operating range: -500m to 9,000m)
|Yes
|Water resistance
|10ATM (100 meters) and recreational scuba diving up to 40 meters
|Yes, up to 100m
|Calls
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone
|Yes (3-mic array)
|Yes
|Speaker
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice assistant
|Yes (Siri, on-device)
|Yes (Siri)
|Mobile Payments
|Yes (Apple Pay)
|Yes (Apple Pay)
|Sleep tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Period tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensors
|SPo2 (blood oxygen), ECG, optical heart, ambient light, high dynamic range gyroscope, high-g accelerometer, water temperature, depth gauge + app
|SPo2 (blood oxygen), ECG, optical heart, ambient light, high dynamic range gyroscope, high-g accelerometer, water temperature, depth gauge + app
|Emergency features
|International emergency calling, Emergency SOS, crash detection
|International emergency calling, Emergency SOS, crash detection
|Compatibility
|iOS 17
|iOS 16
|Software
|WatchOS 10
|WatchOS 9
|Processor
|Apple S9
|S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor
|Connectivity
|LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3
|LTE and UMTS, Wi-FI
|Memory and storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Power
|USB-C magnetic fast charging
|USB-C magnetic fast charging
|Battery life
|Up to 36 hours; up to 72 hours (low power mode)
|36-hour battery life, 18 hours on LTE
|Battery capacity
|Unavailable
|Unavailable
|Price (USD)
|$799
|$799
|Price (GBP)
|£799
|£849
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,399
|AU$1,299