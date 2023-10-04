The New Deep Earth PS5 Accessories Are Now Available for Preorder

Sony's popular PlayStation 5 console certainly features a striking design that CNET reviewer Dan Ackerman compared to the "organic architectural designs of Santiago Calatrava." But the plain white faceplate may be a little bland for some people's taste. If you're looking to add a pop of color to your gaming setup, you may want to grab console cover from the new Deep Earth collection, which officially became available for preorder this morning.

The Deep Earth collection features three new metallic colors -- volcanic red, cobalt blue and sterling silver. There are console covers available for both the full-size and digital versions of the PlayStation 5, with all variants priced at $60. There are also matching colors for the DualSense wireless controller, which are also available for preorder at $75 -- $5 more than the basic white or black variants. The red and blue accessories will begin shipping on Nov. 3, but you'll have to wait until Jan. 26 if you're looking to get your hands on the new silver variants.

