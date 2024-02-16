The L'Or Barista Machine Is $53 Off at Kohl's Presidents Day Sale and It Comes With Free Coffee
Score this slick coffee maker and stock up on java, too.
When your day doesn't start until you've had a cup of coffee (or three) then you know the importance of having a high-quality coffee maker greet you each day. If you've been wanting to upgrade from a drip coffee maker to an espresso machine, you know they don't come cheap. But thanks to multiple Presidents Day sales, you can save a fair amount of money and get free coffee, too. Right now you can pick up theL'Or Barista system for just $136 over at Kohl's, a $53 savings. Plus you'll get a 30-pack of coffee capsules, worth around $30, thrown in at no extra cost.
The original price for this machine is $189. Kohl's currently has it listed for $160 which is already a great deal. But if you buy it by Feb. 19, you can use the offer code YOUSAVE15 at checkout and save an extra 15%, bringing the price down to just $136.
This capsule-based machine takes two different-sized pods. Coffee pods are slightly larger and you can make 5-, 8- or 12-ounce drinks. Or pop in an espresso pod and choose from 1.4, 2.7 or 3.7 ounces. The high pressure results in every cup having a delicious crema on the top, just like your favorite local coffee shop. It also holds 40 ounces of water, so you can get multiple cups without worrying about a refill. It's also compatible with Nespresso pods.
It's worth noting that the same model is currently on sale over at Target for $142, which comes with 20 capsules. You can also get it at Amazon for $159 if you clip the on-page coupon. While the direct price cut at Kohl's may last a little longer, the 15% coupon is only good until Feb. 19 so if you really want this machine, buy it now.
