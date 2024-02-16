The L'Or Barista Machine Is $53 Off at Kohl's Presidents Day Sale and It Comes With Free Coffee

When your day doesn't start until you've had a cup of coffee (or three) then you know the importance of having a high-quality coffee maker greet you each day. If you've been wanting to upgrade from a drip coffee maker to an espresso machine, you know they don't come cheap. But thanks to multiple Presidents Day sales, you can save a fair amount of money and get free coffee, too. Right now you can pick up theL'Or Barista system for just $136 over at Kohl's, a $53 savings. Plus you'll get a 30-pack of coffee capsules, worth around $30, thrown in at no extra cost.

The original price for this machine is $189. Kohl's currently has it listed for $160 which is already a great deal. But if you buy it by Feb. 19, you can use the offer code YOUSAVE15 at checkout and save an extra 15%, bringing the price down to just $136.

This capsule-based machine takes two different-sized pods. Coffee pods are slightly larger and you can make 5-, 8- or 12-ounce drinks. Or pop in an espresso pod and choose from 1.4, 2.7 or 3.7 ounces. The high pressure results in every cup having a delicious crema on the top, just like your favorite local coffee shop. It also holds 40 ounces of water, so you can get multiple cups without worrying about a refill. It's also compatible with Nespresso pods.

It's worth noting that the same model is currently on sale over at Target for $142, which comes with 20 capsules. You can also get it at Amazon for $159 if you clip the on-page coupon. While the direct price cut at Kohl's may last a little longer, the 15% coupon is only good until Feb. 19 so if you really want this machine, buy it now.