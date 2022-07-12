The Hottest Prime Day Deals That Won't Last Until Tomorrow

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Prime Day is well underway and while some products will stay on sale, others only last for a few hours at a time. Keep an eye out for lightning sales , but we've compiled a list of seven items that could potentially be gone quick.

Amazon Save $80 on this Xbox bundle which includes a Xbox Series S console, a wireless controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a power cable and two AA batteries,

People are raving about Samsung's "The Frame," a smart TV that can go into "art mode" when you're not using it and look like a picture on your wall. The TV with a custom frame was originally $1,598 but you can save $400 if you order it in the next few hours.

Amazon One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers is half off on Amazon for the next few hours. It offers five hours of playtime and it has speakerphone capabilities. You can choose from red, black or blue.

Amazon Save $70 on this air purifier that can eliminate 99.99% of smoke, allergens, dust, mold, pet hair, odor, viruses and bacteria within a 2,500-square-foot area.

Amazon Babyproof drawers in you kitchen, baathroom, pantry room, storage area and bedroom with these adhesive locks. The magnetic locks install inside cabinets or doors. The set comes with two magnetic keys.

Amazon Save $30 on these LED TV backlights that can be remote controlled with Alexa or Google Home. The backlights come with a camera that you can mount onto any 55 to 65-inch TV.