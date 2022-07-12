75 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 You Need To Check Out

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Prime Day is here and so are the savings. While you're sure to find bargains on pricey tech like laptops and TVs, it's also a chance to stock up on home goods, kitchen supplies and smaller appliances while they're on sale.

But with literally (yes, literally) thousands of sale items to sort through, it can be tricky to find the very best prices. Fortunately, CNET is here to help. We've sorted through page after page of deals to bring you the best bargains on Amazon devices, kitchen gadgets, home and garden gear and more that you can pick up for less than $50. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often to make sure you're not missing out on anything Prime Day has to offer. And Amazon isn't the only one offering big savings this week. Plenty of competitors, including Best Buy and Target, have their own "anti-Prime Day" sales happening right now as well. So if you don't see what you're looking for at Amazon, there's a good chance you'll be able to find it for less at another retailer.

Prime Day Amazon device deals under $50

Amazon To make the most of just about any smart device, you'll want to make sure you've got a smart speaker in the house. This fourth-gen Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control any Alexa-enabled smart device with just the sound of your voice, and can also provide updates on the news, check the weather, update your calendar, set timers and more. It even has a built-in motion sensor so it can automatically start the coffee maker, play music and more when you walk in the room.





























Prime Day tech deals under $50

David Carnoy/CNET For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the frequently discounted Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.





























Prime Day home deals under $50

Pinzon Nothing beats the feeling of a fluffy towel after a hot shower. And right now at Amazon, you can snag this set of ultrasoft Pinzon towels at a bargain. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, all of which are made of 100% heavyweight Egyptian cotton for extra absorbency and durability. All towels are also safe to use in machine washers and dryers.

































Prime Day kitchen deals under $50

Bella There's a good reason that air fryers like this one have gotten so popular recently. They're easy to use, healthier than frying with oil and cook food much faster than a traditional oven. With a 2.9-quart cooking capacity, this compact Bella fryer feeds between two and four people, and is small enough that it won't crowd your counter. It also has broil, bake, roast and reheat cooking functions, and with a removable and dishwasher safe pan and tray, cleanup is a breeze.



























More Prime Day deals under $50

CamelBak Making sure you're hydrated is one of the most important parts of staying healthy, and that's especially true as we head into the hottest weeks of the year. Carrying a reusable water bottle is one of the easiest ways to make sure you're drinking enough water throughout the day. This 20-ounce CamelBak is made of durable stainless steel and features double-walled insulation to make sure your drinks stay icy cold (or piping hot) for hours on end. Plus, it comes in over a dozen colors so you can find one that matches your style.