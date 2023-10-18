The Dyson V15 Detect Is One of Our Favorite Vacuums and Now It's Cheaper Than Ever

Cordless vacuums can be much more convenient than the more traditional corded vacuums, mostly because you don't have to worry about tripping over cables. And one of our absolute favorite cordless vacuums, the Dyson V15 Detect, is currently heavily discounted at Woot, and you can pick it up for $500 rather than its $750 retail price. That undercuts Amazon's current discounted price by $100 and is lower than we've ever seen it go there.

Unlike a lot of Woot deals, the vacuum is offered brand new and even carries a two-year Dyson warranty. The only catch is that the deal expires tonight or when sold out, which could be even sooner.

While Dyson might be known for its bladeless fans, it also has a great lineup of vacuum cleaners, with the Dyson V15 Detect potentially being one of its best models. With 230 air watts of suction power, it easily outperforms vacuums at a similar price range and sometimes those at a higher price range, like the higher-end models from Samsung. It has three modes you can pick from so you aren't constantly using all the power: Eco mode for the best runtime, Boost for maximum suction, and Auto for a good balance of both. It has a runtime of up to 60 minutes between charges, depending on what mode you have it on and what you're vacuuming.

Part of the Dyson V15 Detect's unique features include smart optimization of suction, which uses a piezoelectric sensor to detect the amount of debris and increase or decrease suction force. That's great for extending battery life and is designed so you can clean your whole home without recharging several times. The piezo sensor also helps log how much dirt you've vacuumed up, which isn't anything life-changing, but it's an interesting metric to have.

Another great little feature is the laser-equipped cleaner head that shoots out a green laser so you can see all the dust and debris, making it easier to clean things up. The Dyson V15 Detect works great for both carpeted and hard floors and has unique detangling teeth that are great for dealing with hair, so if you have pets, this is perfect.