Dyson's new cordless vacuum is a serious cleaning dream come true

Dyson's latest stick vac is wild new spin on its flagship model. Announced on March 24, 2021, the $700 Dyson V15 Detect comes with a typically steep price tag. For that price, you get what Dyson claims is a first for a cordless vacuum -- a laser emitter that illuminates dust particles on the floor.

Dyson claims this green light highlights grime directly in front of the V15's fluffy cleaner head. The company says it has situated the laser at the precise angle that allows you to see otherwise hidden dirt with the naked eye. Once you run the vacuum over a particular area, the laser can help you confirm whether you've left any dirt behind.

Dyson says the V15 Detect is also geared toward soothing the clean-obsessed by keeping a tally of the dirt it captures in real time. The machine uses a piezoelectric sensor that helps it log the amount and size of the dirt it picks up. An LCD on the back of the dust bin displays a breakdown by particle size, breaking them out into buckets of greater than 10 microns, greater than 60 microns, greater than 180 microns and greater than 500 microns.

Dyson vacuums large and small

Two other Dyson cordless vacuums made their debut today. The first is the $799 Dyson Outsize that the company says has a 150 percent larger dust bin than previous cordless vacs. It also uses a cleaning head that's 25% wider than the V15. The Outsize is based on the previous Dyson V11 vacuum platform.

The new $400 Dyson Omni-Glide is targeted at urban apartment dwellers. This model has a slimmer, lighter design, and comes with a new "omnidirectional fluffy cleaner head" that's built for squeezing into tight spaces and corners.

All three vacuums are available starting today and are sold directly through the Dyson website.