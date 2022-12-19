Best Restaurant Gift Cards That Give You Money Back

You're probably well on your way to completing your Christmas shopping. But In addition to big-ticket items for spouses, kids and other loved ones, we're expected to pick up gifts for coworkers, teachers, trainers, neighbors and that hard-to-nail-down Secret Santa.

Gift cards are a wonderful option for any number of recipients. (They're never the wrong size!) And many restaurant chains are sweetening the pot by giving you some Do-Re-Mi to spend on yourself when you buy one.



View the growing list below and check back for more updates in the weeks to come.

For more on holiday shopping, get the download on great gift ideas under $30, learn how to avoid holiday shopping scams and find the best credit cards for Christmas shopping.

Applebee's

Through the end of 2022, get a free $10 Applebee's gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

Benihana

Spend $50 in gift cards at Benihana and get a $10 promo card for yourself. If you up that to $200 in gift cards, you get $60 to spend on yourself at the Japanese steakhouse chain.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Through New Year's Day, when you purchase a $50 online gift card at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, you get a $10 bonus card. Spend $100 and get a $25 bonus card -- plus a VIP card that gets you 20% off any purchase.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Spend $50 on gift cards at Black Angus through Dec. 31 and get $10 in Bonus Bucks.

Boston Market

Boston Market

Buy a $50 Boston Market gift card by Christmas Day and receive a $15 bonus card for yourself to use between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023.

Buca di Beppo

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Through New Year's Eve, buy a $50 Buca di Beppo gift card and get two $10 reward cards valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023.



Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Spend $25 in Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards and get a $5 coupon that's valid from Jan 1 to Feb 28, 2023 on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

California Pizza Kitchen

Through Dec. 31, spend $100 on gift cards at California Pizza Kitchen and get a bonus $20 gift card valid between Jan. 3 and Feb. 7, 2023.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Buy a $50 gift card at Carrabba's Italian Grill through Dec. 27 and get a $10 bonus card.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory

Buy a $50 gift card at The Cheesecake Factory by Dec. 31 and get a $15 bonus eCard for yourself. Your bonus eCards must be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023.

Chili's

Through Dec. 31, get a bonus $10 e-card when you spend at least $50 on Chili's gift cards.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering a special BOGO deal for the first 10,000 customers who buy a holiday e-gift card for $40 or more between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25.



Through Dec. 31, those lucky shoppers will receive one code per online order for a buy-one, get-one free entrée.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery

Spend $50 on Cold Stone Creamery gift cards before New Year's Eve and get a $15 bonus e-card for yourself.



Denny's

With every $25 gift card purchase at Denny's, get a free $5 card.

First Watch

This holiday season, spend $100 on First Watch e-gift cards and get $20 back in Bonus Bucks.



Fun fact: The name of this Florida-based breakfast chain references the first shift aboard a ship, since First Watch restaurants are open only from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Through Dec. 31, get a $10 Grimaldi's gift card when you buy a $50 gift card or get a $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card.



Don't forget about it, though -- the bonus card expires on Jan 31, 2023.

Read on: The Best Free Food and Restaurant Discounts This Holiday Season

IHOP

Through Jan. 2, 2023, when you spend $25 in gift cards at IHOP, you get a $5 reward card to spend by Feb. 26, 2023.

Jamba

Buy $25 in Jamba gift cards before Christmas Day and get a free $5 gift card for yourself.



Maggiano's

Spend $100 on Maggiano's gift cards and get a $20 bonus card back, through Dec, 31.

McAlister's Deli

Get $5 in eRewards for every $25 purchased in McAlister's gift cards online or in-store through Dec. 31.

Moe's Southwest Grill

For every $25 spent on a Moe's gift card through Dec. 28, you'll receive $5 in Moe Rewards, which can be redeemed Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.



Noodles & Company

Through Dec. 31, Noodles & Company is offering Noodles Rewards members a $5 bonus with the purchase of a $25 gift card.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Through Dec. 24, receive a $5 bonus certificate for every $25 gift card purchase made at The Old Spaghetti Factory. Bonus can be spent between Jan. 1 and Mar. 3, 2023.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse

Through Dec. 27, get two free $10 bonus gift cards when you spend at least $50 in Outback Steakhouse gift cards.



The bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 6, 2023.

Panda Express

For every three Panda Express gift cards you buy through Dec. 25, you get 20% off your total, with a minimum of $30 in cards required.

Panera Bread

Through Dec. 31, for every $50 in gift cards purchased online or in a cafe, Panera guests receive a $10 Bonus Card.

Peter Piper Pizza

Through Jan. 1, 2023, spend $25 on Peter Piper Pizza gift cards and get a $5 bonus card for yourself.



If you buy a $100 card, the bonus goes up to $20.



Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

With every $25 Pei Wei gift card you buy, get a bonus $5 card.

Pieology

Buy a $25 gift card from Pieology by Dec. 31, and get a $5 gift card for free.

Potbelly

Get $5 off a $25 Potbelly eGift Card through Dec. 31.

Red Lobster

Through Dec. 31, when you buy $50 worth of Red Lobster gift cards you get two coupons for $10 off for use in January and February 2023.



Red Robin

For every $25 you spend on Red Robin holiday gift cards, you get $5 Bonus Bucks for yourself.

Restaurant.com

A $100 eGift Card is just $14 and includes never-expiring dining discounts ranging from $5 to $100 accepted at thousands of local restaurants nationwide -- plus national chains like IHOP, Señor Frog's and House of Blues.



Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Through Dec. 31, receive a $40 digital bonus when you purchase $200 in Ruth's Chris Steak House gift cards online.

Schlotzsky's

Through Jan. 16, every $25 spent on a Schlotzsky's gift card, gets you a $5 eReward.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering $5 back on every $25 you spend on a gift card through Dec. 28. You have until March 29, 2023, to spend those bonus bucks.

Smashburger

Through Jan. 2, 2023, for every $25 in gift cards purchased at Smashburger, you receive $5 Smash Cash in return.



Smash Cash rebates can be redeemed between Jan. 3 and Feb 28, 2023.

Smoothie King

Through Dec. 26, Healthy Rewards members who spend $25 on gift cards at Smoothie King get $5 back in Smoothie King dollars.

Subway

Get a free 6-inch sub with every $25 spent on Subway gift cards.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays

Receive $5 in Bonus Bites when you spend $25 on TGI Fridays gift cards -- or get $15 when you spend $50.

White Castle

Spend at least $25 on White Castle gift cards through the end of this year and get a free $5 bonus card valid between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023.

Read more: Best E-Gift Cards for a Foodie