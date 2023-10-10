The Best Lego Deals Available for October Amazon Prime Day
Get your hands on discounts on Star Wars, Marvel and Harry Potter Lego sets.
Lego, those small and colorful plastic bricks, appeal to nearly everyone because of how simple they are to use and the endless combinations you have to build and explore new ideas. A one-year-old can play with a simple Lego set to help develop their motor skills, while an adult can tackle a more complex set and build something to be challenged and entertained.
No matter how old you are, Lego can easily fit into your world. The only problem is that Lego sets can be quite expensive, especially when compared to prices all those years ago (the company is nearly a century old).
You'll definitely find Lego sets for under $25, but they're usually pretty simple, featuring a single character, location or object, and rather small in size. If you want to get more advanced and build something bigger, there's something like the 9000-piece 1:200 scale model Titanic, but then you're looking at spending close to a thousand dollars.
For Amazon's October Prime Day today, you can find dozens of deals on Lego sets, including those from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and more. If you want to save, check out the best discounted Lego sets available below.
Best October Prime Day Lego deals available right now
This Lego Marvel Spider-Man is a great introductory-level set for those that want something a little bit more dynamic than the cheapest sets out there. The 9-inch action hero features a couple of web elements and it's also poseable, so you can bend the figure in any way you want to help bring the Spider-Man to life.
If you want to get a little more complex but don't want to break the bank, the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter includes a Lego Mandalorian Minifigure with a jet pack and dark saber accessories, as well as a few others that you can place in the starfighter's cockpit, cargo department and passenger space. It even comes with a tiny Baby Yoda (Grogu).
Now, even with the discount, this Lego Hulkbuster set still isn't cheap, but if you're a Marvel fan and you've thought about making this purchase, then it's a no-brainer. Standing at 20-inches high, the 4,049-piece set features a cockpit to hold the Lego Iron Man Figure and several light-up arc reactors -- and it makes the perfect centerpiece between all your other Lego projects.
- Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4 Toy Car: $40 (save $10)
- Lego Harry Potter Gryffindor House Banner Set: $30 (save $5)
- Lego Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course: $48 (save $12)
- Lego Disney Princess Moana's Wayfinding Boat Building Toy: $28 (save $7)
- Lego Disney The Little Mermaid Story Book: $16 (save $4)
- Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar: $41 (save $4)
- Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: $40 (save $10)
- Lego Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar: $39 (save $6)
- Lego Marvel I am Groot: $44 (save $11)
- Lego Friends Skate Park Set: $40 (save $10)
- Lego Minecraft The Guardian Battle Toy Building Set: $20 (save $5)
- Lego City Gaming Tournament Truck: $32 (save $8)
- Lego Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin: $16 (save $4)
- Lego City ATV and Otter Habitat: $8 (save $2)
