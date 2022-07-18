The Best Deals From the Newly Announced Steam VR Fest Event

With the Steam Summer Sale of 2022 over and done with, the company has announced a VR deals event called the Steam VR Fest that begins today. While nowhere near as big as the enormous Summer Sale, this VR Fest does well to highlight some fantastic games that even seasoned VR players may have missed.



While Steam is doing its best to highlight PCVR headsets like the company's Valve Index and HTC's Vive Cosmos, most people access Steam VR using via the Meta Quest 2 (formerly the Oculus Quest 2). When hooked up to a VR-ready PC via a cable or AirLink, the Quest 2 acts just like a PCVR headset and will run Steam VR games extremely well. That means all these bargains are available to just about anyone with a VR headset.

The VR Fest runs from Monday, July 18, until July 25, so you have some time to grab any of the games you want. Don't wait too long, though! I missed out on Summer Sale goodies because of procrastination.



There are dozens of games discounted for the VR Fest but if you can only buy one, make it Pistol Whip. A mix between a rhythm game and a first-person shooter, Pistol Whip is the closest thing you'll ever get to being John Wick with a backdrop of catchy electro-pop. If that doesn't sound like your bag, try one of these amazing VR games instead.

Best deals at the VR fest





























I will keep digging around to find the best VR deals at the VR Fest, but for now, these are the best ones you can choose. In particular, $30 for Half-Life: Alyx is a bargain -- grab that one if you can.

