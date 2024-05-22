The Best Apple Watch Series 9 You Can Buy Is Now Only $389 for Just a Few Hours

We're firmly of the opinion that the Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch for everyday use. That's thanks to its design, speed and an App Store full of useful apps. Right now one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen in a while gets you a cellular Apple Watch Series 9 for just $389. To put that into perspective, that's a deal that saves you $140 and what's more, you can even spend less if you trade in your old watch -- Best Buy will pay you up to $235 for your old wearable. Note this deal is a one-day event though, and you only have a few hours left.

This model in particular comes in the 45mm size and the midnight aluminum finish which is a dark metallic blue that might just be the best color Apple has offered yet. This model comes with cellular connectivity as mentioned, allowing you to leave your phone at home but still access data, make calls and more. This particular model also comes with the now-banned blood oxygen monitor intact and functional, too. Apple was forced to remove the feature as the result of a patent dispute, but those who already have an Apple Watch with the feature can continue to use it just fine.

Other notable features here include the midnight sport loop band that offers easy adjustment as well as a stunning display that not only makes it easier to see the time but also your messages and apps as well. This smartwatch offers a variety of popular features including sleep tracking, activity monitoring and a whole lot more.

