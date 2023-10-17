The Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 Laptop Is Down to a New Low at Woot

While tablets are generally great for day-to-day activities, they often lack the power to do anything more substantial than watching movies or browsing the web. Two-in-one laptops can help bridge the gap, though, with more powerful specifications than most standalone tablets while remaining just as portable. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is one such device, and while its regular price of $1,299 could put a lot of potential buyers off, Woot has massively cut its price down to just $700 for a limited time. That's lower than it has ever gone at Amazon where it is currently listed at $995.

The foundation of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 experience is the 13.6-inch touch-enabled screen that runs a 1920 x 1200 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which gives you a bit more room for things like gaming. It's powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, a midrange desktop CPU that will let you get by on older and less resource-consuming games like indies or card games. But unfortunately, while the ROG Flow Z13 is generally marketed as a gaming device, this configuration doesn't come with its own GPU and instead relies on the integrated graphics of the CPU. There is an optional (and pricey) external GPU that can solve that problem, though.

The screen runs at a 120Hz refresh rate, which is good for gaming and the general day-to-day experience. The higher refresh rate also comes in handy if you want to use a stylus to take notes, draw or do any other graphical work, which makes the ROG Flow Z13 quite versatile. It also has its own little kickstand, which isn't really anything world-changing, but it's a nice detail that lets you take it from tablet to desktop mode in seconds. And the included detachable RGB keyboard completes the tablet-to-laptop transformation.

Besides that, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough for most folks without needing to grab an external hard drive for extra storage. As for battery life, you'll likely see about 6 hours or so based on our testing.