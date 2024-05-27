The Anker 535 Portable Power Station Is Only $350 at Amazon Right Now

Power stations today aren't like early models. They're compact, more powerful and even harness solar power. These practical devices are great to have around when you decide to take a road trip and especially if you live in an area with unpredictable weather or natural disasters. If you've been looking for a power station, you can now find an Anker 535 at Amazon for only $350, that's a savings of $150 and is one of the many Memorial Day deals out there right now. Prices at Amazon tend to rise and fall quickly, which is a good thing to remember as you shop around.

The Anker 535 power station features a bright LED light strip on the same side as its 9 ports. Should you need a roadside companion for a trip, the Anker 535 includes a car outlet along with its electrical outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports. If desired, you can also boost the Anker's 535 output power with the additional of a solar panel, sold separately. However, its 500-watt capacity should be enough for modest needs.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

CNET's Steven Shankland also shared his experiences with the Anker 535 during rolling blackouts in San Francisco in early 2023. In his experience, powering devices directly with USB ports saved more energy as he had to get through these outages.

At $150 off, this power station is sure to nab a lot of attention. If you've been looking for a power station but aren't sure if this is the one for you, we've got a list of the best power stations on the market. You still have time to shop around for Memorial Day deals, and we're constantly updating our lists so you can keep saving.