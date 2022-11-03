Take Your Games On the Go With a Refurbished MSI Gaming Laptop

While most gaming laptops can't compete with the power of a desktop PC, it's tough to beat the convenience of being able to take your favorite games on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one of these portable gaming rigs, right now you can grab one at a bargain. Woot currently has a large selection of factory-refurbished MSI gaming laptops on sale for hundreds off the usual price, with . These deals will be available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Nov. 7, but with a limited supply of refurbished models, they may start to sell out before then.

While most next-gen AAA games will require some pretty serious specs, there are tons of older games and charming indie titles that you can enjoy without an ultrapowerful and expensive rig. For $680, this has a respectable 8GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, as well as a 15.6-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel display and an AMD Radeon RX5500M graphics card.

But if you don't mind spending a little more, there are plenty of more advanced models on sale right now as well. For $890, you can upgrade to the . It has a 17.3-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel display, with a 144Hz refresh rate for immersive gameplay, powered by an AMD Radeon RX5600M. There's 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe solid-state drive for fast performance and loading times.

And if you want the best of the best, and have the cash for it, you can grab the for $1,700. It's designed for creatives and professionals, but with its seriously impressive specs, it won't have any trouble running games, either. It boasts the best resolution available at this sale with a 17.3-inch, 3,840x2,160-pixel display and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU, as well as 32GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage for lightning-fast performance.

There are plenty of as well, so you'll have no problem finding a laptop that meets your needs and your budget. And if you don't see anything you like at this sale, you can check out our roundup of all the best gaming laptop deals available right now.

All the laptops available at this sale are used, and classified as "factory reconditioned." According to Woot, that means they're about as close to new as you can get without technically being "new," and they have all been inspected and restored to full working condition by the manufacturer directly. And each laptop comes covered by MSI's own six-month warranty so you're covered if you run into any issues.