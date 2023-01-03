CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Take Up to 20% Off Peloton Bikes and Gear With Deals at Amazon

Save on Peloton bikes, cycling shoes, accessories and apparel right now.
2 min read
The original Peloton bike, a floor mat and cycling shoes are displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon just slashed prices on Peloton bikes and accessories
Peloton/CNET

If you're looking to kick your fitness routine into high gear, investing in a Peloton bike is a great way to step up your training regimen. Peloton has a lot of great features, including a wide variety of spinning classes and an HD touchscreen, and the brand also offers cycling shoes, dumbbells and other accessories and apparel that can enhance your workout routine. 

Refocusing on health and wellness in the new year is a goal many of us have on our minds, and right now, Amazon has slashed prices on Peloton bikes, accessories and apparel with discounts up to 20% off.  

See at Amazon

Normally listing for $1,445, you can snag the original Peloton Bike for just $1,195 during this sale -- a $250 savings. The bike comes equipped with a 22-inch touchscreen, a headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a built-in microphone and more. You can also monitor your speed, resistance, heart rate and more. Keep in mind you will have to have an All-Access Membership to access Peloton content on your bike, which is sold separately and costs $44 a month.
Amazon

Peloton Bike

Save $250

Amazon is offering $250 off the original Peloton bike right now, but this deal won't stick around for long. The price includes free scheduled delivery inside your doorway.

$1,195 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Peloton Bike

You can also grab a protective floor mat to prevent scuff marks and other damages from occurring while you're working out. It will also make your ride more stable, so you won't rock during high-intensity rides. It's down to just $60 right now. Other accessories are available, too, like the Peloton Heart Rate Band, which rests on your forearm and has LED lights that display your heart rate zone at a glance. It's IP67 waterproof, so sweat won't harm the device. And it uses Bluetooth technology to send progress updates to your phone, tablet and other fitness apps. It comes in two sizes and is $18 off currently, meaning you'll pay just $72.

There are also deals on a number of other Peloton-brand items, like Peloton cycling shoes for $100 -- saving you $25 -- or grab a pair of Peloton Altos cycling shoes starting at $116. And if you want to get your arms toned as well, you can score a pair of light weights for $20 or a $60 set of dumbbells for strength training. There are also hoodies, leggings and other apparel on sale, water bottles and more -- so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon.

Crush your fitness goals from home.

Use the CNET Shopping extension to compare prices on dumbbells, yoga mats and reusable water bottles.