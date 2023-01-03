Take Up to 20% Off Peloton Bikes and Gear With Deals at Amazon

If you're looking to kick your fitness routine into high gear, investing in a Peloton bike is a great way to step up your training regimen. Peloton has a lot of great features, including a wide variety of spinning classes and an HD touchscreen, and the brand also offers cycling shoes, dumbbells and other accessories and apparel that can enhance your workout routine.

Refocusing on health and wellness in the new year is a goal many of us have on our minds, and right now, Amazon has slashed prices on with discounts up to 20% off.

Normally listing for $1,445, you can snag the for just $1,195 during this sale -- a $250 savings. The bike comes equipped with a 22-inch touchscreen, a headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a built-in microphone and more. You can also monitor your speed, resistance, heart rate and more. Keep in mind you will have to have an All-Access Membership to access Peloton content on your bike, which is sold separately and costs $44 a month.

Amazon Amazon is offering $250 off the original Peloton bike right now, but this deal won't stick around for long. The price includes free scheduled delivery inside your doorway.

You can also grab a to prevent scuff marks and other damages from occurring while you're working out. It will also make your ride more stable, so you won't rock during high-intensity rides. It's down to just $60 right now. Other accessories are available, too, like the , which rests on your forearm and has LED lights that display your heart rate zone at a glance. It's IP67 waterproof, so sweat won't harm the device. And it uses Bluetooth technology to send progress updates to your phone, tablet and other fitness apps. It comes in two sizes and is $18 off currently, meaning you'll pay just $72.

There are also deals on a number of other Peloton-brand items, like cycling shoes for $100 -- saving you $25 -- or grab a pair of cycling shoes starting at $116. And if you want to get your arms toned as well, you can score a pair of for $20 or a $60 set of for strength training. There are also , and other apparel on sale, and more -- so be sure to check out the at Amazon.