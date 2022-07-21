Take Care of Your Tech Needs With Up to 40% Off Back-to-School Essentials at Brydge

Brydge offers keyboards, docking stations, vertical docks for MacBooks, leather organizers, protective cases and more. And right now the company is offering up to 40% off back-to-school essentials to make sure your desk or dorm stays organized and you have everything your need to connect and learn. Bonus: These deals are available for everyone, not just students.
The Brydge Max Plus for iPad Pro is a wireless keyboard that includes a trackpad. This accessory allows your tablet to function like a laptop, which is super convenient and offers a ton of versatility. It's designed to work with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th and 5th gen), as well as the 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd and 3rd gen) and the iPad Air (4th and 5th gen). Prices start at $160, with savings up to $60. By comparison, Apple charges $299 for its Magic Keyboard with a trackpad.
And if you're using a Microsoft Surface Pro (4, 5, 6, 7 or 7 Plus), you can get the Brydge 12.3 Pro Plus, a wireless keyboard with a touchpad. It's just $66 during this sale, an $84 savings. Or snag the Brydge SP Plus. It's built for the Surface Pro 8, and its prices start at $100.
There are several other wireless keyboard options available, too, along with vertical docks for Surface laptops and MacBooks that save desk space while connecting to your monitor. You can save up to $90 on the MacBook vertical dock and up to $50 on the Surface Laptop vertical dock.
And if you want to stock up on the basics, there are charging cables starting at just $5, protective cases for different iPad models starting at $6 and much more, including some open-box discounts. You'll even get free shipping on orders over $75. This sale won't stick around for long -- a battery deal we just linked to minutes ago is already sold out -- so stock up on all the essentials you crave sooner rather than later.