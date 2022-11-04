Election Day Ahead Mortgage Rates Move Up What's Next for Inflation Holiday Coffee Cups RSV Explained National Sandwich Day Sleep Tips Blood Pressure Pills Recalled
Take Advantage of Big Discounts on Microsoft's Surface Laptops and More During This 3-Day Sale

If you've been searching for a Surface device at a reasonable price, you won't want to miss these deals.
Surface devices come in many shapes and sizes, with versatile options for just about everyone. Woot has discounted several popular models right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. We have highlighted a couple of great deals below. These offers are available now through Nov. 8, while supplies last. Be sure to act quickly if you're interested in any of them, as these offers often start to sell out quickly. 
Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro X: $900

Save $500

You can grab the Surface Pro X starting at just $800. There are various configurations available, but for $100 more, you'll get more storage, more RAM and the more advanced SQ2 processor. With 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the step-up seems like the better choice. The laptop features a 13-inch touchscreen with 2,880x1,920 resolution, as well as a front-facing camera with 1080p video. It can get up to 15 hours of battery life per charge. And this purchase includes a Microsoft Surface Pro X Keyboard Cover, letting you have a ready workstation right out of the box. 

$900 at Woot
Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $570

Save $430

You can score the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with a massive 43% discount. The model on sale features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You'll be able to stay productive on-the-go and bring your entertainment with you wherever you travel with this lightweight and portable touchscreen laptop. You won't have to worry too much about staying power, either, thanks to a battery life of up to 19 hours and fast charging capability. It comes with Windows 10, but it does support Windows 11.

$570 at Woot

There are plenty of other great Surface devices marked down as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection to find the right fit for you.  

