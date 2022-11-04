Take Advantage of Big Discounts on Microsoft's Surface Laptops and More During This 3-Day Sale

come in many shapes and sizes, with versatile options for just about everyone. Woot has discounted several popular models right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. We have highlighted a couple of great deals below. These offers are available now through Nov. 8, while supplies last. Be sure to act quickly if you're interested in any of them, as these offers often start to sell out quickly.

Microsoft You can grab the Surface Pro X starting at just $800. There are various configurations available, but for $100 more, you'll get more storage, more RAM and the more advanced SQ2 processor. With 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the step-up seems like the better choice. The laptop features a 13-inch touchscreen with 2,880x1,920 resolution, as well as a front-facing camera with 1080p video. It can get up to 15 hours of battery life per charge. And this purchase includes a Microsoft Surface Pro X Keyboard Cover, letting you have a ready workstation right out of the box.

Microsoft You can score the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with a massive 43% discount. The model on sale features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You'll be able to stay productive on-the-go and bring your entertainment with you wherever you travel with this lightweight and portable touchscreen laptop. You won't have to worry too much about staying power, either, thanks to a battery life of up to 19 hours and fast charging capability. It comes with Windows 10, but it does support Windows 11.

There are plenty of other great Surface devices marked down as well.

