Take $900 Off the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro Right Now

CNET's favorite solar generator is almost 40% off its Amazon list price.

jackery-solar-generator-2000-pro
Jackery

The last couple of years have seen an explosion of portable power devices: portable power stations, portable solar panels and portable solar generators. CNET's ranked the leaders in each of those categories.

Now, for Prime Day, you can grab CNET's favorite solar generator, Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 Pro, for $900 off the list price, a nearly 40% savings. That means you can get Jackery's 2160 watt-hour power station paired with one 200 watt portable solar panel for $1,499.

The same power station with two solar panels is also discounted about 40% with a sale price of $2,199.

I picked Jackery as CNET's best overall solar generator because it charged faster than others in our testing and has an impressive solar capacity (you can add up to six portable solar panels). It's also a bit lighter than similarly sized power stations, making it a bit more portable.

Other Jackery products CNET has tested are discounted for Prime Day, too. That includes some of its smaller (and more affordable) power stations and solar generators. Its 1000 Pro Solar Generator with two 100 watt solar panels is reduced 40% (now $899). Jackery's SolarSaga 200, which sits atop CNET's best list for portable solar panels, is 36% cheaper than normal. You can get one for $449.

