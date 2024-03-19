Take $60 Off Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale kicks off tomorrow but you don't have to wait until then to score some huge savings on our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner. Right now, the Tineco Pure One S11 is on sale with $60 off its regular price. We already commended its value at $300, but at $240 it's not something to be passed on.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.

