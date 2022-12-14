Take 30% off Levoit Air Purifiers

Air purifiers can help reduce allergens and impurities from your home or office, including pollen, dust, pet dander and more, depending on the type of filtration system being used. While air purifiers can generally be a bit of a splurge, you can find some deals if you shop around. Right now, you can on select Levoit Air Purifiers at Amazon. However, these offers will expire tonight, so grab one now if you want to take advantage of these deals.

One of our favorite air purifiers of the year, air purifier is down to $350 right now (save $150). It can completely filter 2,745 square feet an hour, and you can choose from four different vent angles to send fresh air in any direction while the EverestAir filters the room. It also slides on caster wheels, includes an adjustable vent fan and is small enough to be tucked under a counter or other fairly small spaces to not block footpaths and generally stay out of the way. Another whole-house air purifier on sale is the . It covers 3,175 square feet an hour, and it's discounted by $90, bringing the price to $210.

If you don't need to cover as much space, you might want to grab the . It's good for an office or small living room. It's down to $105, saving you $45 off the list price. It can filter up to 548 square feet twice an hour. It also works with the app.

These three devices can all be controlled from anywhere with the VeSync app, along with options to build schedules, real-time air quality information and more. Plus, each of them includes an H13 True HEPA filter.

If you don't need the smart air filters above and are just looking to have an air filter for your desk, dorm room or bedside table, check out the . It only takes half an hour to filter 161 square feet, and it's down to just $42 right now.