Take $200 Off Select Garmin Watches at Wellbots

If you're looking for a top-notch smartwatch, Garmin is among the best brands to buy. Not only do they work with both iOS and Android, but they also offer advanced fitness options and have a more rugged build than a lot of the competition. As with most high-quality products, Garmin watches typically carry a hefty price tag. However, Wellbots is making it more affordable by knocking $200 off all models in the Fenix 7 series, as well as the the Epix 2, and offering free shipping on your purchase.

Garmin's Fenix 7 series has a number of models available that should serve just about anybody well. These rugged smartwatches are designed with tough workouts in mind. The Fenix 7 and 7S generally starts at $700, offering a 47mm and 42mm case, respectively, with the solar editions going for $100 more. Wellbots also has the larger 7X solar edition available, sporting a 51mm case. It usually lists for $900 before the discount.

Each model has different specs, so be sure to read each product page carefully. Depending on your needs, you may opt for one version over another. The base Fenix 7 should provide up to 18 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up for 57 hours with GPS only, to give you an idea of the performance you can expect.

The Garmin Epix 2 is a great choice for adventurers and athletes, earning a spot on our roundup of the best smartwatch options you can get right now. It has has a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED touchscreen display, titanium construction for durability and plenty of fitness tracking features, as well as access to mapping resources like GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO. It also gets up to six days of battery life per charge. It regularly lists for $1,000, but with the discount you can snag one for $800.

It's worth noting that these Garmin smartwatches lack ECG tracking and cellular service, so if you're looking for those features, you may want to invest in a different model. And if you're looking for more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Garmin deals happening now.