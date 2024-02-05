Take $110 Off This Huge 9-Quart, Dual-Basket Air Fryer at Best Buy

If you're looking to add another layer of convenience to your cooking routine, air fryers are the way to go. These devices are a perfect addition to any kitchen, especially for those of you out there looking for cooking options that are a bit healthier. And since you don't have to use as much oil as traditional frying methods, there's also less mess to deal with, as oil for frying is notoriously difficult to clean and store.

There are a lot of great deals for fryers these days, even if you want something a bit more pricey, like the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer. Besides its large capacity, it also has a double-basket, meaning you can fry two different foods at the same time, which is a huge bonus. While it usually goes for $180, Best Buy has discounted it massively down to $70, knocking a whopping $110 off the price tag. However, this deal expires tonight, Feb. 5, so be sure to place your order soon if you want to score one at this price.

This 1,800-watt large-capacity digital air fryer has six digital presets: air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. Its dual-flex basket allows you to cook up to 9 quarts (or 7.5 pounds) of food at once. You can do different foods in different ways simultaneously -- like fries and wings -- and they'll still finish at the same time, which should keep meal planning simple. And when you want a full load of the same dish, just sync the two baskets together. With a temperature range of up to 450 degrees, you'll be able to use this device to prepare a variety of foods. And with a dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free nonstick cooking basket along with a divider, crisping trays and a stainless steel exterior, cleanup should be a cinch.

