Tackle Your Next Project With Up to 74% off DeWalt Tools at Woot

If you have some DIY projects around the home that you still need to complete, you're going to need the right tools to handle the job. Quality tools can be a big purchase, but if you shop around, you can find a few deals to make outfitting your toolbox more affordable. Right now you can save up to 74% on DeWalt tools and accessories at Woot. These offers are available now through May 2, while supplies last. However, some items have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later for the best selection.

If you're looking for a wide assortment of tools, you may want to invest in DeWalt's DCK684D2 20V Max power tool combo kit. Normally listing for $799, this 6-tool kit is down to $528 right now -- that's a $271 savings. It includes a compact drill/driver, a circular saw, an oscillating multi-tool and more, making it a great kit to work with if you're just building your tool collection.

There are plenty of options if you're just looking to grab a tool or two. The DCH072G2 Xtreme 12-volt Max cordless SDS Plus rotary hammer kit is a handy tool to have on hand for when you need to mount or hang things around the house, as well as making repairs. It's discounted by 68% right now, bringing the price to just $167 (save $362).

If you're remodeling or building something, you can grab the 12-volt 5-3/8-inch DCS512B circular saw. It's 48% off, meaning you'll pay just $77. And for the same price, you can get the DCS312B cordless reciprocating saw. That's a 50% discount. However, you will need to grab a battery and charger separately if you do not already have a compatible one in your collection.

You can also find great accessories to have like this 50-foot lighted extension cord for $90, this LED work light tripod for $248 and much more that can help you on your next project. There are even plenty of batteries on sale if you want to get extras or the tool you select doesn't already come with one. And if you're looking for even more tool deals, Amazon has a variety of DeWalt tools marked down by up to 69% right now so you can get everything you need to tackle your next project.