Upgrade Your Toolbox With Up to 69% Off DeWalt Tools and Batteries

With the weather getting warmer and the days getting longer, now's a great time to get a jump on your spring and summer projects around the house. And if you don't have all the equipment you need to tackle this season's jobs, now's you chance to snag some new tools and gear for less at Amazon's DeWalt sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 69% on drills, drivers, saws, batteries and more, so you've got everything you need to tackle jobs both big and small. There's no set expiration for this sale, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

A cordless drill or driver is an essential buy for any homeowner in order to complete all manner of tasks. You can grab the DeWalt 20V DCD771C2 model bundled with a spare battery and the necessary charger for $99, saving you $80. It delivers up to 300 unit watts of power, has a two-speed transmission and a built-in LED light for taking on a variety of jobs. You can get that same drill bundled with a brushless impact driver for an additional $60 if you prefer and various screwdriver and drill bit sets are also on sale to round out your collection.

If you're going to be taking on any carpentry work, a miter saw will make your life much easier and you can nab the DeWalt 20-volt DCS361M1 saw for 28% off, dropping the price down to $338. It allows you to make precise cuts for moulding and trims and features an integrated cut line cross-cut positioning system for improved accuracy.

And if you've already got all the DeWalt tools you need, this sale is still a great chance to snag some backup batteries so you don't have to worry about stopping to recharge. You can pick up this 2Ah 20V Max battery for just $40, saving you $69, or grab this 3Ah battery with a charger for $55, which is $124 off the usual price.