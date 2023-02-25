Tackle Muscle Aches With This $64 Massage Gun (Save $136)

Massage guns are all the rage these days thanks to the way they can help soothe aches, knots, tension and soreness in muscles through percussive therapy. While brands like Theragun get a lot of attention -- for good reason -- they can get pretty pricey. For the budget-conscious, there are plenty of solid alternatives out there that cost much less, and right now, Amazon has marked down the Fusion Black Pro massage gun by 68%. That cuts the price by $136, meaning you'll pay just $64. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This massage gun comes with six swappable heads and 20 speed levels that offer you plenty of flexibility to tackle all kinds of sore muscles and injuries. The gun itself sports a high-torque brushless motor and provides 50 pounds of stall force with up to 3,300 percussions per minute, along with 15 millimeters of deep calibrated reach. It's quiet, too, producing less than 45 decibels of sound. And the battery lasts for up to 4 hours per charge. Massage guns can improve circulation and range of motion and provide pain relief, helping with sore muscles caused by post-workout recovery, injuries and other soreness, aches and pains that come along. If you're interested in trying one for yourself, this is a solid deal.