Surfshark VPN Offers Up to 86% Off Plus Three Months Free Across Its Plans

From browsing to banking, just about everything is done online these days. If you're looking to protect yourself online, it may be time to think about investing in a virtual private network, or VPN. VPNs are highly beneficial for everyone, because they help encrypt your connection to the internet, which protects your data while you're online. They also open up a wider variety of globalized streaming entertainment options.

If you're looking to a VPN to help you surf the web with confidence, there are a number of deals that can save you some cash available right now. One of our favorite VPN services, Surfshark, is offering a stellar discount, slashing prices on plans by up to 83% and throwing in three months for free.

Surfshark is easy to use and offers plenty of security features that make it a solid option for folks looking to protect themselves online. Surfshark also allows you to use your subscription on an unlimited number of devices, which is convenient for large families, and the cost is competitive as well, which is why it earned a CNET's Editors' Choice Award for Best Value VPN in 2022.

There are three major offerings happening now. For the lowest month-over-month cost, you can sign up for the Surfshark Starter plan. It knocks 86% off the price and offers three free months on a two-year subscription, providing you a total of 27 months for only $2.19 a month, billed at $59.13 up front.

If you're looking for more comprehensive protection, you may want to opt for the Surfshark One plan. It's 83% off right now and comes with the same three extra months of service, bringing you a total of 27 months at just $2.69 a month, billed at $72.63 up front. It also comes with antivirus protection, alerts you of data breaches and gives you access to a private search engine.

And if you want to nab the subscription with the most features, Surfshark One Plus may be the right plan for you. Like the others, it's available at a steep discount and gives you three months of free service on a two-year plan, meaning you'll get a total of 27 months for only $4.29 a month, billed at $115.83 up front. You'll get all the features listed above, plus access to Surfshark's sister Incogni service, which will help remove your data from both company databases and people-search sites. That should make you less vulnerable to someone acquiring your information, at least for a while.

Whichever plan you choose, you'll benefit from a secure internet connection and nab a great price for more than two years of service. However, if you want to see what other options we recommend, check out our roundup of VPN deals happening now.