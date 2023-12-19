Supercharge Your Home Office With Huge Price Cuts on PCs, Monitors and More
The holiday season is the perfect time to shop for tech gear. These retailers are having huge sales on everything from laptops to accessories and everything in between.
Tech is expensive, sure, but the holiday season is usually a great time to score a deal or two. Right now, many retailers, including Dell, Office Depot and Newegg, are offering significant discounts on some of today's best laptops, monitors and other gear. You can pick something up for yourself or someone on your holiday shopping list.
Office Depot has everything you need for your office setup and beyond. If you've been wanting a new PC, consider the Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i Desktop PC, which is currently on sale at $600, or $170 off. This model comes packed with 12GB RAM, 1TB hard drive plus a 256GB solid state drive.
Dell also has computers on sale for up to 40% off. This includes its Dell XPS Desktop, which typically retails for almost $1,600, but can be yours for just $1,250. The Dell XPS Desktop has an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM (with the option to add up to 64GB) and a 1TB SSD along with a 2GB hard drive and -- more importantly -- a GeForce RTX 4060 video card. This is a pretty solid machine and would be perfect for the budding gamer in your life.
If you're picking up a new PC, you're probably going to need a new monitor. The Acer Nitro XV275U 27-inch monitor is currently available at Newegg for just $200. This is a great gaming monitor with a 1ms refresh rate and a beautiful display for the price. You can also pick up other tech gear for up to 70% off.
Walmart has something for everyone on your Christmas list, including tech lovers. Walmart has up to 60% off computers and accessories, including laptops starting at under $250 and 32-inch monitors starting under $150.
