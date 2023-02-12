Super Bowl Sunday is here, and if you're hosting a watch party we've got you covered with freebies, deals and discounts from chain restaurants across the country.



A record-breaking 1.45 billion wings alone will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Chicken Council, enough to give four wings each to everybody in the US.

There are plenty of wing deals you won't want to miss below, plus BOGO pizza, free delivery and lots more.

Applebee's

Applebee's customers can get 20 free boneless wings with a delivery or carryout order of at least $40 when they use code BIGGAME23.

Blaze Pizza



Blaze wants to have a place at your game-day party with its Super Bowl special, a one-topping pizza for carry-out or delivery for $10. This offer is valid for online orders on Feb. 12.

Bonchon

Hosting a game day party? Bonchon is offering 50 Korean fried chicken wings for $65 on Super Bowl Sunday.



Choose soy garlic or spicy sauce wings for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings

If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings customers in the US and Canada can get six free boneless or traditional wings on Feb. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Carvel

Take $5 off ice cream football cakes at Carvel when you order through Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash.



This deal is available through Feb. 12 while supplies last.

Chipotle

Who doesn't like free melty cheese? Through Feb. 12, get a free small side or topping of Chipotle's queso blanco with a full-priced entree when you use the promo code QUESO23.

Cici's Pizza

Through Super Bowl Sunday, Cicis is offering a variety of Party Starter Packs

The classic pack includes two giant one-topping pizzas with either 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 pieces of cheesy bread for $28.

The popper pack comes with two giant one-topping pizzas with a dozen 12 poppers for $27. Choose from jalapeno, pepperoni or Cici's new buffalo chicken poppers.

The wing pack includes two one-topping pizzas with a choice of bone-in or boneless wings, all for $34.

Cumberland Farms

We love a weekend BOGO. This Cumberland Farms deal runs every weekend through Feb. 19. Purchase one cheese or pepperoni pizza and get the second one free.

D'Angelo

Through Feb. 13, purchase two or more small D'Angelo grilled sandwiches for $8 each when you use the code 9203.

DiGiorno

This deal is "doink"-dependent: If either the Chiefs or the Eagles kick the ball and it "doinks" off the goalpost's uprights or crossbar, DiGiorno will give away free pizza coupons.



To get in on the offer, register for a free coupon before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Domino's

Domino's customers can choose two or more menu items for $7 each on Super Bowl Sunday for carryout or delivery orders.



You can choose a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twists combo or an eight-piece wings order for $8 each, for carryout only.

DoorDash

Food delivery app is offering up to 30% off an order of $25 or more if you have a DashPass, and 25% off a $25 order without a DashPass on Feb. 12.

Dunkin'

Through Super Bowl Sunday, Dunkin' Rewards members can get six donuts for $3.



You can also get other member deals through the end of February, including a $2 medium cold brew when you order ahead, a free medium iced coffee with any purchase and free bagel minis with a beverage.

Jack in the Box

Get free delivery on the Mega Munchies Box from Jack in the Box through Feb. 13. This $20 box offers 30 chicken nuggets, 39 tiny tacos, two large orders of curly fries and accompanying buttermilk ranch and avocado lime dip cups.



To redeem this offer, sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program on the Jack app.

Noodles & Company

Rewards members can score 20% off catering through Feb. 13 when they use the code BIGGAME.

Papa Gino's

Through Feb. 13, get two or more small cheese pizzas at Papa Gino's for $9 when you use the code 9204.

Pieology Pizzeria

Slash $5 off your purchase of $30 or more, or $10 off your purchase of $50 or more, at Pieology when you shop pizzas through Feb. 12. All you need to do is enter the promo code BIGGAME5OFF or BIGGAME10OFF at Pieology.com when you place your order.

Potbelly

Spend $20 and score free delivery on your order. The promotion is available on the Potbelly app or website.

Round Table Pizza

Snag a double-play pizza from Round Table Pizza for $22 on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sonic

Through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, buy any Sonic entree and get one free when you order on the Sonic app.

TGI Fridays

Take 25% off platters, party trays or family meal bundles this weekend when you order online or call-in for takeout and use the

code GAMEDAY25 at checkout.



If you place a TGI Fridays order of $15 or more on DoorDash you can get 12 free Frank's RedHot wings.

Wholly Guacamole

Make any purchase through website or app through Super Bowl Sunday and get free Wholly Guacamole guac to dip into on game day.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's is offering free delivery on any app order. If you're a Zax Rewardz member, you can choose to take $10 off an order of $50 or more instead.