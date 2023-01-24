Staying in for Valentine's Day? Order These Lavish Eats and Make It Special

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If your Valentine, Galentine or whomever you're sending love to this February gets filed under "food-lover," you'd be wise not to risk your budget on an expensive watch or fragrance. No, not with an endless supply of delicious food and drink gifts to choose from.

A proper dinner splurge is fitting for Valentine's Day, but you don't have to enmesh yourself in a tangle of hard-to-get restaurant reservations and pricey prix fixe menus. These gourmet food and drink gifts are just what cupid ordered, and you can have them all delivered to your door to make Feb. 14 seriously special. No dress code required.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune. Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.

Read more: Best Food and Drink Subscriptions for Valentine's Day

KC Cattle Co. The only thing meltier than Valentine's Day chocolate is good, marbled steak. Snake River Farms does steaks for serious carnivores, and these 19-ounce ribeyes are just the thing to make your Feb. 14 dinner pop.

A-Sha Ramen? Good. Truffles? Good. This kit combines two culinary favorites to make something extra special for Valentine's Day. The beautifully packed kit comes with eight packs of A-Sha knife-cut noodles, two bottles of truffle oil, two jars of truffle sauce and a jar of 24-karat edible gold to dust your ramen properly. (Hey, I told you we were splurging!)

Lobster Anywhere A fresh lobster dinner in the middle of February will remind you that these cold winter months are only temporary. Lobster Anywhere delivers fresh Maine lobster meat, tails and even heart-shaped lobster ravioli to spoil your valentine. My pick is the XOXO Lobster for Two with ravioli, two center-cut filets and chocolate truffles.

D'Artagnan There is something indulgent about charcuterie, making it an excellent Valentine's Day gift for a food lover. This massive spread includes includes pork and duck saucisson sec, French garlic sausage, duck rillettes, smoked chicken breast, mousse truffée, smoked duck breast, two boxes of rustic crackers, cranberry hazelnut crisp and Marcona almonds.

Goldbelly It's probably too late to get into one of Stephanie Izard's restaurants for Valentine's Day, but it's not too late to order her easy marinated pork shank dinner kit from Goldbelly and try your hand at this menu favorite.

Four Roses A dozen roses is always nice, but Four Roses small-batch bourbon has more to offer for a lover of brown spirits. This mellow Kentucky 6-barrel blend is smooth and complex, enough so that it won Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2017.

Goldbelly Ina's coconut cake has legions of fans at this point. You can spend a few hours making one, which may or may not end up tasting like the real deal, or splurge on your date -- and yourself -- and order one from Goldbelly.

Top Shelf Wine & Spirits Código 1530 is a smooth, rosa (pink) tequila perfect for Valentine's Day. This clever bento box gift pack comes with two boxes of Sugarfina's darling gummies, also made with tequila and rosé wine. A match made in boozy Valentine's Day heaven.

La Maison Du Chocolat If it's a fancier breed of chocolate that'll set their heart aflutter, La Maison Du Chocolat has them. This 13-piece gift box for $49 features six pure chocolate truffles, three toffee caramel truffles with vanilla and salt, and three fruit pulp truffles with blackcurrant and pepper. There's an all-chocolate truffle box for the same price. You're receiving price alerts for La Maison Du Chocolat Flavored Truffle Gift Box 13 Pcs - Dusted Chocolate Truffles - Caramel Truffle - Fruit Pulp Truffle - Gourmet Chocolate - Christmas Chocolate Gift Pack - Christmas Gift Ideas

Levain Bakery Levain makes the GOAT (gooiest of all time) of cookies. They were once only available at the bakery's New York outpost, but you can order a four-, eight- or 12-pack online and gorge to your heart's delight.

Bean Box This Valentine's Day gift is perfect for the caffeine addict in your life. Bean Box curates the best small-batch coffee producers and delivers beans right to your door. Plus, your significant other will think of you every morning as they wake up with their favorite roast. There are multiple subscription options, but this tasting box includes artisanal chocolate to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Shari's Berries These are a V-Day classic for a reason. You can have a half-dozen of these extra-fancy dipped strawberries delivered for your valentine for $35, or a full dozen for $45.