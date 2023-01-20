How to Watch, Stream Super Bowl 2023 From Anywhere

The participants are still to be decided, but we know when and where Super Bowl 57 will be played. And who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl Sunday will take place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on Fox in the US. Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

NFL

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

There are eight teams left in the playoffs and only two will make the Super Bowl. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars are still in it. In the NFC, the remaining teams are the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

How do I watch the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on Fox. The channel is available on TV in the US via cable and live-TV streaming services.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the broadcast on Fox for free over the air just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

If you're willing to watch the game on your phone or tablet, you can use the app. The app costs $13 for the rest of the playoffs or $5 a month, which should get you through the Super Bowl.

Can I watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

Yes! As spotted by The TV Answer Man, Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl in 4K, assuming you have the proper setup. To get the game in its highest resolution, you'll need to have service from a company that offers 4K broadcasts (DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Optimum and Verizon Fios are some traditional cable and satellite companies that offer 4K) or a 4K-capable plan on a streaming service like YouTube TV or FuboTV.

If you don't have a 4K set-top box but do have a login to a cable or satellite provider, you can watch in 4K using the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps.

Best options for streaming the Super Bowl

Below are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the Super Bowl without cable. All five of the US-based live TV streaming services carry Fox, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

What are my Super Bowl viewing options outside the US?

International viewers should check their local listings to determine the best local option to watch or stream the Super Bowl. In the UK, for example, the game will be broadcast on ITV. In Canada, you will be able to watch the broadcast on CTV or TSN, depending on your location, or the French-language broadcast on RDS. Canadians can also watch the game on the DAZN streaming service.

We're still searching for information about this year's Super Bowl broadcast in Australia, but last year's game was available live on Channel 7 and the 7plus VOD service, as well as the Foxtel and Kayo streaming services.

Click here to see what time kickoff is in your time zone.

How to use a VPN to watch the Super Bowl from anywhere

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the big game, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game, which comes in handy if you find yourself unable to view the game locally. A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

If you can't find a convenient opportunity to watch the game where you live, then using a VPN with US-based server should provide access to some or all of the streaming options listed below. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. See our list of best VPNs for more and check out other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sling/CNET Sling's $40-a-month Blue package carries Fox but only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. To watch the game in 4K resolution, you'll need the 4K Plus add-on. It costs $10 a month for the first 12 months and then $20 after that. There's also a free, 14-day trial. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fujo FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. To watch in 4K, you'll need to upgrade to the $85-a-month Elite plan. Read our FuboTV review.

ITV Fans in the UK can watch the Super Bowl for free. ITV will be broadcasting the game and you can stream it on the company's ITVX service (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Quick tips for streaming Super Bowl 2023 using a VPN