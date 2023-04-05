Best Solar Companies Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: Expert Advice Cordless Vacuums: Top Choices BenQ HT2060 Projector Review Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Best Internet Providers Google Drive: No Limits Dish Soap Spray
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Stock Up and Save With Up to $50 Off Your Order at Logitech

Grab all the tech and gaming accessories you need from Logitech for less during this spring sale.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard, MX Master 3S wireless mouse and G Cloud console are displayed against a blue background.
Logitech/CNET

You can completely revamp your workstation with a few key accessories -- and if you shop around, you can find some pretty great deals. Logitech has launched its spring sale, giving you a chance to save on headsets, webcams, keyboards, mice, speakers and much more that can make your life a little easier. During this "buy more, save more" sale, you can save $20 on orders over $120 and $50 on orders over $250 when you use promo code LOGISPRING at checkout. And if you're looking specifically for gaming accessories, this same deal is available at its gaming brand Logitech G. 

See at Logitech
See at Logitech G

If you're not sure what tech to splurge on, Logitech's MX Master 3S wireless mouse is a good place to start. It topped our list of best wireless mice for 2023 thanks to its ergonomic design. This precision mouse goes for $100, but it's a solid investment. It has an 8,000 dpi sensor and lasts up to 70 days per charge. 

As for gaming, the Logitch G Cloud console is marked down by $50 right now, bringing the cost to $300 -- and with the code, you'll see that price drop to just $250, making this a pretty great deal. CNET's Lori Grunin compared this handheld device to the Nintendo Switch Lite because "it's an all-in-one device" and is "most suitable for fundamentally mobile gamers." You will need to invest in a cloud subscription service like Nvidia GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass and make sure you can connect to Wi-Fi, but essentially it's a neat way to take your gaming library with you on the go. 

There is a required minimum of two items per order, so make sure you grab at least two products before you head to checkout. That shouldn't be hard to find, though -- Logitech has a ton of options available. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at both Logitech and Logitech G to find everything you need. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.