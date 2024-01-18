Stay Travel-Ready With This $50 Electric Tire Inflator Deal at Best Buy
Hoto's minimalist electric tire inflator can deliver air on demand and get you back on the road in less than 10 minutes.
Preparing for the unexpected, especially when you're traveling or on the go, is a good idea for most of us. If you get a flat tire on your journey and you're not in an easily accessible area, having a portable tire inflator on-hand may be a way to avoid the headache of calling for roadside assistance or a tow.
Having your own tools is even more important now that it's getting harder to find gas stations with air available when a problem arises. If you've been considering investing in one for your vehicle, now's a great chance to get one at a steal. Best Buy has slashed the price on the Hoto portable electric tire inflator to just $50 -- that's a $25 discount on Best Buy's usual price and half of what it's currently listed for at Amazon. However, this one-day deal will expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on the savings.
Tire inflators are incredibly versatile, and this model is no exception. Hoto's portable electric tire inflator has five preset modes so that you can use it to inflate car tires, motorcycle tires, bike tires and even basketballs and other sporting accessories. It has a 2,500-mAh battery and delivers a maximum pressure of 150 PSI. And if you're not that comfortable around all things auto, don't fret. This device will automatically stop when it reaches the preset pressure so you can avoid overinflation. According to Hoto, you'll be able to inflate a car tire in under nine minutes, and you can expect this precision-tool to deliver your preset value with accuracy down to 1.5 PSI.
The unit takes 3.5 hours to fully charge via USB-C, but it weighs in at under 12 pounds and the set includes the tire inflator, as well as four nozzles and tubes to cover a variety of needs, as well as a charging cable and a convenient fleece storage bag to keep it all tidy and easy to transport. It also comes equipped with a built-in LED light which can be useful for when you're traveling at night or even to illuminate dark spaces in your garage.
While you're outfitting your car with essential gear, you may want to check out our roundup of dash cam deals so you can record footage of your drive and have a record of any trouble you may encounter on the road.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping