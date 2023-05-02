Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Stay Motivated With Up to 31% Off Fitbit Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

If you need a little help meeting your fitness goals, you can snag big savings on several Fitbit models right now.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Fitbit Versa 4, Luxe and Sense 2 are displayed against a blue background.
Fitbit/CNET

Fitbit makes some of our favorite smartwatches and fitness trackers. And whether you're kickstarting a new effort to be healthy or just looking to stay on track with an established fitness routine, investing in a wearable that can offer insights into your activity, sleep and stress can help keep you motivated and track your progress. If you're looking for deals on Fitbits, Amazon is a great place to start. The company has discounted select Fitbit models, including the Sense 2, Versa 4 and Luxe right now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Apple Watch dominates the smartwatch market, but the Sense 2 is a decent alternative for a fraction of the cost. It regularly lists for $300, but right now you can grab one for as low as $244 -- that's a $56 savings. It tracks your activity, sleep and stress levels, plus it monitors your heart, blood oxygen and skin temperature, giving you a fuller picture of your overall health. And when you pair it with your phone, you'll be able to take calls, send texts and more right from your wrist. It also has built-in GPS and Amazon Alexa, and the battery lasts up to six days per charge. 

If you're looking for smartwatch capabilities, but don't need all the bells and whistles that the Sense 2 offers, you might want to opt for the Versa 4 instead. It's discounted by $40 right now and comes in at $84 less than the Sense 2. Plus, it has a similar design to the other smartwatch and still tracks all the key essentials for keeping up with your overall wellness. It even gets six days of battery life, though it lacks certain features like being able to take an electrocardiogram, for instance. However, at just $160, it may be worth the compromise.

And if you're just looking for a simple fitness tracker to help you keep up with your activity levels, the Luxe is a solid choice. It's the most stylish fitness tracker you can get. It has a color display, gets up to five days of battery life per charge and still offers the sleep tracking, heart-rate tracking and stress management tools that you can find on other models, but it fits more like a bracelet. Normally $130, you can snag one for just $90 right now. 

Each fitness tracker in the sale includes a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, though you will have to activate the trial within 60 days of when you first activate your device. And if you're looking for a particular model or color option you don't see here, Fitbit is offering similar price cuts on its website right now, along with discounts on accessories that can help you personalize your device to fit your style.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
