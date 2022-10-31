Start Your Home Gym With Up to 41% Off Echelon Exercise Bikes and More

With icy winter weather just around the corner, you may be looking to move your fitness routine indoors. And you don't need to lock yourself into a pricey gym membership to get a good workout. Exercise bikes are a simple and compact way to work up a sweat in your own home, and right now you can grab one at a discount. Woot is currently offering up to 41% Echelon exercise bikes, as well as a virtual training mirror, with prices starting at $470. These deals are only available until Nov. 3, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The most affordable bike you'll find at this sale is the , which you can grab for $470 right now, saving you $330 compared to the usual price. Designed for people of al fitness levels, it has 32 different resistance settings, plus dual-sided pedals so you can either clip in with your preferred bike shoes, or use regular athletic shoes with the included adjustable toe cages. This bike doesn't have a built-in screen, but it does have an adjustable mount for your phone or tablet so you can follow along with Echelon's virtual fitness classes, though you'll need a to access them.

If you do want a built-in display, you can upgrade to the , which features a 10-inch touchscreen so you can access thousands of live or on-demand classes with the push of a button. It even rotates a full 180-degrees so you can incorporate off-bike exercises as well. And like the EX3, it has 32 different resistance levels so you can fine-tune your workout. It's on sale for $680 right now, saving you $420.

And if you're looking for more than a cardio workout, you can grab the , a 40-inch training mirror that you can use to follow along with Echelon virtual fitness classes while simultaneously keeping an eye on your form. Just note that the mirror itself sin't a touchscreen, so you'll have to pair it with your phone, tablet or other smart device to access the classes. And because it's mounted directly on a wall, it has no footprint, making it a great choice for those with limited space. It's $299 off right now, dropping the price down to $700.