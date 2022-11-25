Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Deals

Star Wars: Squadrons Is Free at Epic Games Store This Week

Fire up those engines, R2, you can't argue with a free game on Black Friday.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
a Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer facing the camera above a planet, surrounded by TIE fighters
Electronic Arts

Black Friday is on, and there are plenty of video game deals to be found. PC gamers have access to a wealth of cheap games on Steam -- but you can't get cheaper than free, and there's one big free game over at the Epic Games Store right now.

Star Wars: Squadrons is an unusual game in the Star Wars franchise as it has little to do with the Force or Jedis. Instead, it's all about space flight combat. Players take control of an X-wing for the New Republic or a TIE fighter for the Empire and dogfight their way to galactic dominance.

Squadrons came out two years ago and was well reviewed, earning a 79 out of 100 on reviews aggregator Metacritic. CNET's Dan Ackerman loved it as a VR experience

The game is free on the Epic Games Store until Dec. 1. Other PC games are also on sale at the site during its Black Friday sale.   

