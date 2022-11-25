Star Wars: Squadrons Is Free at Epic Games Store This Week

Black Friday is on, and there are plenty of video game deals to be found. PC gamers have access to a wealth of cheap games on Steam -- but you can't get cheaper than free, and there's one big free game over at the Epic Games Store right now.

is an unusual game in the Star Wars franchise as it has little to do with the Force or Jedis. Instead, it's all about space flight combat. Players take control of an X-wing for the New Republic or a TIE fighter for the Empire and dogfight their way to galactic dominance.

Squadrons came out two years ago and was well reviewed, earning a 79 out of 100 on reviews aggregator Metacritic. CNET's Dan Ackerman loved it as a VR experience.

The game is free on the Epic Games Store until Dec. 1. Other PC games are also on sale at the site during its Black Friday sale.