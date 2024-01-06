Spoil Your Pets with 20% Off Sitewide at Fable Including Sale Items

For animal lovers, pets are more than just fuzzy companions, they're family. So it's no wonder we want to give them the best. From keeping our pets safe when we're not at home to making sure they have the coziest places to sleep, the cost of all those pet essentials starts to add up. That's why we're loving this deal from chic pet brand Fable. From now until Jan. 7, you can save 20% off sitewide at Fable. Just be sure to use code NEWYEAR24 to get the discount.

Fable doesn't just have ordinary pet gear, they have items you won't mind one bit being strewn about your house. Take the popular Puffin Game, a treat-dispensing dog toy designed to combat boredom and anxiety. Right now it's already on sale for $48, down from the regular retail price of $55. Add the discount code, and it comes to just $38.

You'll also find an entire collection of walking itemslike leashes and harnesses, stylish dog bowls, and their attractive wood-and-acrylic modern crate that doubles as a side table.

There are other deals to be had as well. Some items on Fable are already discounted by as much as 35% and you can save an additional 20% on top of that. For example, you can bundle some of the bestsellers to save 30% or more. The Rest Setincludes Fable's top-selling dog crate and bed, and when you buy them both you get 30% off the regular price, bringing the total from $604 to $423. Add these to your cart and apply the NEWYEAR24 discount code, and you'll save an additional 20% off that price, bringing the total down to $338.

Be sure to add to cart and checkout by Jan. 7 to ensure you get the best prices.