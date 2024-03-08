Sony's PS5 Slim With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Now Just $400, Its Best Price Yet

The PlayStation 5 Slim is the very latest version of the popular Sony console, and while we're huge fans of the many great handheld game consoles available today, there's something special about playing a great game on a big-screen TV. To do that, you'll need a current-gen console to get the best experience. Luckily, GameStop is offering a pretty sweet deal on a PS5 Slim and one of the console's most iconic games -- perfect if you're yet to upgrade to the latest model.

The game included in this epic bundle just happens to be Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which every PS5 owner should try out. Right now, you can pick it up with a PS5 Slim console for just $400, a deal that saves you a whopping $100 off the usual asking price. This is the best price we've seen on this bundle to date, which means it's unlikely it will stick around for long. Make sure to order today if you want to lock this price in before it's gone.

The PS5 features 1TB of storage in its ultrahigh-speed solid-state drive and supports 4K HDR gaming with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz if you have a compatible TV. The DualSense controllers feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and the console is backward-compatible so you can play more than 4,000 PS4 games. Add that to the hugely impressive PS5 catalog, and you'll never be short of games to play. Remember that with this deal, you'll also get a digital code to download the Marvel Spider-Man 2 game, so you'll have something great to play as soon as your console arrives.

Once you have your new PS5 console, you'll probably be looking to pick up some games and accessories as well. Our collection of the best PlayStation deals will have you all set in no time at all.