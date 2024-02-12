X
Add a Pop of Color with 40% Off Funky Art, Home Decor and Tech Cases at Society6

The Society6 Presidents' Day sale is already underway and that means big discounts on wall art, phone cases and more.

society6

Save up to 40% during the artsy home decor site's Presidents' Day sale.

 Society6

If your life needs a pop of color, Society6 has vibrant wall art, laptop and phone cases, rugs and more on deep discount ahead of Presidents' Day -- some as much as 40% off.

See at Society6

Whenever I'm searching the net for interesting art or home decor, Society6 stuff always grabs my attention. I'm often seconds from buying it all, but these unique pieces can be on the pricey side. That's not the case during the early President's Day sale right now, when you grab much of Society6's tech accessories at up to 40% off. 

The sprawling site also has wall hangings, art, rugs and curtains in hundreds of bright colors and patterns for 20% to 30% off. The best part is you're supporting artists since Society6 draws from a community of independent artists to make its prints, pillows, phone cases, rugs, shirts and wall hangings.

