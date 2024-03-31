Snag Yourself a 1 Month Subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Just $8

There's a lot to be said about the Xbox consoles, but if you're the type of person who loves playing games regularly, then grabbing yourself an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription opens up a whole new world. Not only do you get access to a ton of games, but you get to do that on both Xbox and PC. Luckily, there's a great deal from StackSocial right now that brings down the price of a one-month subscription to just $8. That's 46% off on the original $15 price, so it's well worth grabbing, which you should do quickly, because the deal expires in three days on April 2nd.

Ask any regular Xbox user and they'll tell you that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is where it's at. Gain access to over 100 games on Xbox consoles -- Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S -- as well as Windows PCs. The Ultimate membership includes Xbox Live Gold, Games with Gold and console multiplayer, as well as access to EA Play, which offers several dozen additional games from the Electronic Arts catalog. Other free perks include in-game content and being able to play games on your phone or tablet from the cloud (on compatible titles and devices).

Before you grab the deal, it's worth noting that for brand-new users, Xbox offers a $1, 14-day trial, which is arguably a better deal. However, the StackSocial deal works for former subscribers whose pass has expired, as well as new users. The deal is not stackable and your account must be new or already expired to redeem. The code must be redeemed within 30 days of use. It's also important to note that after one month, the subscription will automatically renew at the full monthly price of $15 per month.

