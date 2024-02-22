X
Snag Your Own Electric Smoker for Just $280 Today via Amazon

Get 20% off this Pit Boss electric smoker with a viewing window and a whopping 684 square inches of cooking space.

The PBV3A1 electric smoker from Pit Boss Grills is displayed against a yellow background.
Ready to revamp your outdoor cooking setup? You can ditch your traditional smoker for a large, user-friendly electric model at a great price right now. Amazon has slashed the price of the Pit Boss 3 Series analog electric smoker by $70. That drops the $350 list price to just $280. That's only $10 more than the lowest price this smoker has hit at Amazon in the last year. However, there's no end date listed for the current sale, so you might not have long to snag the savings there. 

This electric smoker stands at 47 inches tall and offers 684 square inches of cooking space across four porcelain coated cooking racks. And its temperature can range from 100 degrees to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. The smoker is also equipped with a large viewing window and an analog meat probe, as well as an external heat indicator and an adjustable air damper to help ensure your food is evenly cooked and thoroughly smoked. It also has a front-loading wood chip tray with external access for added simplicity.

