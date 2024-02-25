Snag These Last-Minue Deals From Best Buy's Member-Exclusive Sale Before It Ends Today
With Best Buy's sale for My Best Buy Total or Plus members ending tonight, now is the time to grab a deal.
Best Buy's weekend sale for My Best Buy Plus or Total members has seen a lot of excellent deals across the board. That said, today is the last day that you can take advantage of it, with a lot of the sales already expiring. So if you've been wanting to pick something up, whether it's a new laptop or a pair of earbuds, then now is the time. If you don't already have My Best Buy Plus or Total, you can sign up now and gain access to the sale. So if you've been holding off on subscribing, this is the perfect excuse.
To save you some time, we've scoured the sale and gathered the best deals and discounts for My Best Buy members on laptops, tablets, TVs, soundbars and more. Our top picks are highlighted below. Note that many of these products are discounted for nonmembers too, just not by as much. The member-exclusive sale ends Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out.
It's not the latest model, but creatives looking for a powerful device on a budget can save $500 on this 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 chip and 512GB of solid-state storage, bringing the cost to just $1,000.
When it comes to picture quality, OLED screen are the best on the market. This massive 77-inch model can bring you a theatrical experience at home with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Atmos. It also has Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR for gamers.
This laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness, along with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM and a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, which makes it a solid option for everyday tasks. You'll also get up to 17 hours of battery life per charge, which can be handy when you're looking to stay connected on the go.
This versatile cordless vacuum weighs less than 7 pounds, comes with nine accessories and delivers up to 60 minutes of run time on a full charge. Plus, it has three cleaning modes and an LED display with mode, remaining battery power and maintenance alerts.
More exclusive member deals at Best Buy:
- Hisense 75-inch U6 Series QLED 4K smart Google TV: $650 (save $150)
- Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $1,150 (save $150)
- Logitech 4K Pro noise-canceling webcam: $127 (save $73)
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 camera indoor/outdoor security bundle: $350 (save $250)
- Samsung Q-Series 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: $360 (save $140)
- Level Lock Plus Connect smart lock kit: $379 (save $50)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch touchscreen laptop (512GB): $650 (save $350)
- TCL 65-inch Q6 Series 4K QLED smart Google TV: $450 (save $150)
- Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad: $108 (save $22)
- HP Envy 2-in-1 15-inch touchscreen laptop (512GB): $650 (save $500)
- Shokz OpenFit open-ear wireless earbuds: $150 (save $30)
- Apple MacBook Pro (M2): $1,000 (save $500)
- Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum: $450 (save $200)
- LG 65-inch 99 Series 8K QNED smart TV: $1,300 (save $200)
- Compustar 2-way CSX remote start system (LTE): $299 (save $351)
- Kamado Joe Big Joe 2 standalone charcoal grill: $1,699 (save $100)
- LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $2,200 (save $300)
- Wallbox Cable Pulsar Plus J1772 Level 2 Nema 14-50 EV charger up to 40A: $449 (save $200)
- Garmin Venu 3 GPS Smartwatch: $402 (save $48)
- ASUS 15.6-inch OLED Laptop: $700 (save $400)
