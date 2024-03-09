Snag the Tovala Smart Oven for Just $49

More and more products are becoming smart, and one category you may not be familiar with yet is smart ovens. This one from Tovala is made to work with Tovala's own meal kits, giving you a meal delivery service with an extra twist. Rather than having to cook things on your own, you pop them in the smart oven to prepare them just right. And you aren't limited to meal kits from Tovala, since the oven functions like a regular one as well.

It would usually run you $299, but you can grab it today for just $49, with some restrictions: You need to grab six meals over six months to get this extra discount.

I had a chance to use the Tovala, and the ready-to-cook meals are super simple and come out great. You simply scan a QR barcode on the frozen package of barbecue pork chops or cheese frittata and pop it in. The oven takes care of the rest using various and sometimes multiple cooking methods -- steam, bake, roast, convection -- to nail each dish and then pings your phone when it's ready.

The smallest meal plan is four meals per week and they're $12 each. That means you'll be committed to spending $288 on meals over the course of six weeks to get this deal. But it's not like the money is going nowhere. I mean, you gotta eat, right? And even if you decide you don't love the Tovala meals after six weeks, you'll have yourself a sophisticated countertop toaster oven that can be used without the meals for general toasting, roasting, baking and warming.

From where I'm sitting, this is an extremely tempting offer on a sleek smart oven, although if you want to do a bit of your own cooking, it might be worth checking out these air fryer deals.

