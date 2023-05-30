Snag the LG Libero 27-Inch Monitor for Under $300

For a lot of us, our workstation is where we spend the majority of our day, and having a monitor with plenty of customization options can help you stay ready for anything. The 27-inch LG Libero Monitor is a solid option that can stand or hang and uses minimal desk space so you have more room to get things done. It usually lists for $500, but right now Amazon has marked it down to just $297 -- that's a $203 savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This monitor sports a sizable 27-inch QHD IPS display with a 2,560x1,440 resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio and support for HDR10, giving it a nice picture for work or play. It also has built-in stereo speakers and comes with a detachable HD webcam with an integrated mic and a privacy cover, as well as a two-way mount so that you can use the monitor standing or hanging, depending on your preference. In addition to the DC power input, this monitor has a USB-C port with up to 65-watt power delivery, an HDMI port and a headphone/microphone port.

