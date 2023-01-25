M&Ms Controversy Amazon's $5/Mo. Prescription Service COVID Vaccines You Can Drink? Oscar Nominations Direct Deposit for Your Tax Return PayPal Cyberattack In Space, Life's Building Blocks 5 Best Vitamins to Boost Energy
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Apple Studio Display Hits a New All-Time Low -- Save Up to $199

Mac owners can grab the entry-level model of this powerful 27-inch monitor for just $1,400 for a limited time.
The standard glass tilt-adjustable stand version of the Apple Studio Display is displayed against a green background.
Apple/CNET

Apple's 5K monitor, the Apple Studio Display, debuted in March last year. It's currently the most budget-friendly external display in Apple's lineup, and while Apple rarely discounts its own products, there have been a few deals on this display at some third-party retailers. 

Right now Amazon has discounted the standard glass version of the Apple Studio Display by $199, bringing the cost to just $1,400 -- its lowest price ever. The nano-texture glass version is also currently discounted by $150, meaning you'll pay just $1,749 for a limited time. Both discounted displays are the models with the tilt-adjustable stand.

Standard glass: $1,400
Nano-texture glass: $1,749

Each of these monitors feature a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, an A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system. Their three-mic array makes for clear audio on calls and voice recordings. More than 14 million pixels and 1 billion colors at 600 nits of brightness make for a phenomenal display. And an antireflective coating also ensures better readability, while the nano-texture glass option further minimizes glare.

They each have one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port with 96-watt charging capability to connect your Mac, and three standard USB-C ports. Plus, you can pair your Studio Display with Mac notebooks and desktops, as well as Magic accessories (sold separately). 

It's important to note that this monitor doesn't play nice with Windows computers -- but if you're already an avid Mac user, these deals at Amazon can help you score a solid monitor for less than you'd pay at the Apple Store. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.