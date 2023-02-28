Snag Some Extra Storage for Less With Deals on Samsung SSDs, SD Cards and More

Between all your music, photos, movies, shows, work documents, games and everything else, the storage on your computer, phone or tablet can fill up pretty quickly. Which is why it's always a good idea to have some extra storage on hand. And whether you're looking for a portable storage drive, a new internal solid-state drive or just want to pick up some spare SD cards, now's the time to buy, with Amazon offering up to 62% off select Samsung storage gear. There's no set expiration on these deals, but with some items discounted by more than $150, there's a good chance they won't last for long.

Whether you need to backup your entire computer, or just want another microSD card for your Nintendo Switch, you'll find what you're looking for for less at this sale. The is a portable SSD that boasts impressive read speeds of up to 1,050Mbps and a solid aluminum frame that protects it against falls of up to 6 feet. Right now you can pick up the 2TB model on sale for $150, which saves you $120 compared to the usual price.

Or, if you're looking to upgrade your computer's internal storage, you can snag this with a substantial 4TB of storage for $300, which is $68 off. Just be sure to use the Confirmed Fit search at the top of the product page to make sure it's compatible with your device.

And if you're a photographer, you can never have enough SD cards on hand. Samsung's Pro Plus cards are protected against water, extreme temperatures, X-rays, magnets and more, and they come with a USB card reader that makes it easy to upload your photos to your computer. You can snag a for just $17, $19 off, or the for just $24, saving you $39.